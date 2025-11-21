Jets' Justin Fields Has 7-Word Response On Benching
The New York Jets are going to look a bit different on Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens, to say the least.
Tyrod Taylor is going to be the Jets' starting quarterback with Justin Fields now serving in the backup role behind him. Reports surfaced early in the week about the quarterback change and then head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed the news afterward while speaking to the media.
The Jets QB gave his first comment
Taylor spoke to the media throughout the week about the decision and had a classy message for the 26-year-old signal-caller. Fields hasn't been available throughout the week, but Brian Costello of the New York Post caught up with Fields in the locker room on Friday and got the first public comments from him on the benching.
"Approached Justin Fields at his locker," Costello wrote on X. "He said he was going to get a massage and did not have time to talk. I asked his reaction to move.
“There’s no reaction," Fields said as transcribed by Costello. "That’s life. (Explicit) happens."
At the end of the day, you can't really ask for much more at this point. This is the first time someone has caught up with him for a public comment. It couldn't have been easy to get benched after the weeks of rumors. It's a tricky situation and Fields didn't make it about himself with some grandiose statement or stir the pot with the team in the media. You're not going to always see that.
Earlier in the week, Glenn noted it was his decision to make the move now and noted that he thought it was best for the team right now.
"It was purely my decision," Glenn said. "I feel like it was the time to do it. Again, had good conversations with both of those guys. These situations are not always easy, but as a head coach you have to do what's best for the team and I felt like it's what's best for the team."
