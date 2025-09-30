Breece Hall Gave NSFW Response After Jets Crushing Week 4 Loss
The New York Jets came into a very winnable game in Week 4 against the division rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins came into the season 0-3, just like the Jets. Miami had looked bad all season, which was a good sign for the Jets.
But the Jets didn't have much of a chance. They trailed for the entire game, following an opening drive field goal from the Dolphins. Justin Fields, Breece Hall, Mason Taylor, and Garrett Wilson looked good for the offense, but that was about it. The rest of the Jets were quite disappointing. In fact, it seemed like the Jets beat themselves more often than anything in this game.
The Dolphins would win the game by a final score of 27-21, but the game felt a bit more lopsided than that would indicate.
Following the game, nobody within the Jets' organization seemed happy with the result. Hall voiced his opinion in a now-viral clip, expressing his concern for the Jets' self-inflicted errors.
"It's just a tale of three out of our four losses. Teams will shoot themselves in the foot and we come back and shoot ourselves in the head," Hall said following the Jets' crushing Week 4 loss.
In the game, the Jets "shot themselves in the head" on more than one occasion. After a dominant opening drive, running back Braelon Allen fumbled on the goal line, resulting in another Dolphins score to make the game 10-0 early on. Fields would fumble on the Jets' second possession, too.
After kicking a field goal to end the first half, kick returner Isaiah Williams fumbled on the opening kickoff of the second half, resulting in another Dolphins touchdown drive.
The Jets also had issues with penalties. Wilson had a touchdown called back after an offensive pass interference call. It was a questionable call, but it still hurt the Jets.
On the game, the Jets committed 13 penalties for 101 yards compared to the Dolphins' six penalties for 40 yards. It was a disastrous game from start to finish for New York.
Going forward, the Jets need to clean up their play or they're going to finish the season with less than four or five wins. It's not looking good for Aaron Glenn's team.
