Breece Hall Impact After Javonte Williams-Cowboys Deal

The running back market has already started moving.

The National Football League offseason is young, but the first big domino in the running back market fell on Saturday as Javonte Williams reportedly agreed to terms on a new three-year, $24 million deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"The Cowboys and standout RB Javonte Williams have agreed to terms on a 3-year deal worth $24M, sources say," Rapoport wrote. "Dallas keeps a big-time player. He gets his $8M per year after a breakout season in a deal that was done by [Nicole Lynn] of [Klutch Sports]."

The Jets RB should cash in

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One person who should be impacted positively by this is New York Jets running back Breece Hall. He's the top pending free agent on the market. Immediately after the Williams deal broke, ESPN's Rich Cimini noted that Hall is expected to land a deal higher than the $8 million annual average Williams got and could even top $10 million per year.

"The first running-back deal: Javonte Williams agrees to a three-year, $24M ($16M gtd) contract to stay with the Cowboys, per reports," Cimini wrote. "Expect Breece Hall to go north of $8M per year, perhaps $10M AAV (if not tagged). It’s a buyer’s market, with several productive RBs eligible for free agency."

With Williams off the board, that only bodes well for Hall. If he does reach the open market, which isn't a guarantee with the Jets having access to the franchise/transition tags, the fewer high-end backs that are available only will drive up competition and the ultimate price tag.

For Hall, he is the best back who is a pending free agent. Beyond Hall, other options are Kenneth Walker III, Travis Etienne Jr., Tyler Allgeier, Rico Dowdle and J.K. Dobbins. Hall is coming off the best rushing season of his career to this point and also has proven throughout his career that he can be a weapon in the passing game.

Williams' deal with the Cowboys just set the market for the offseason and Hall should blow past it.

