Jets First Major Offseason Test Centers on Breece Hall

The New York Jets have just a few weeks to make a decision about the future of Breece Hall in New York.

Hall is a pending free agent and arguably is the best back that could be available this offseason in the open market. Since the Super Bowl, Kenneth Walker III has gotten a lot of buzz and rightfully so. He was the Super Bowl LX Most Valuable Player and certainly boosted his stock. But, again, Hall arguably is the best back overall who is a pending free agent right now.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Jets have multiple avenues to keep him in town. One direction would be a long-term contract. That would be the simplest answer. The next option would be the franchise tag. That would pay a contract just north of $14.5 million in 2026 to a running back. The other option would be to hand him the transition tag, which would be valued at just over $11.7 million for the 2026 season.

The Jets have a tough choice to make over the next few weeks

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) prior to the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to X and noted that teams can begin officially applying for tags now and that there are six candidates to watch, including Hall.

"Teams can begin applying franchise or transition tags today through March 3," Schefter wrote. "Potential franchise tag candidates: George Pickens, Daniel Jones/Alec Pierce, Kyle Pitts, Kenneth Walker III, Trey Hendrickson [and] Breece Hall."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler followed up and noted that the transition tag would be more "palatable" for the teams considering tagging their running backs.

"The transition tag at $11.7M could be more palatable for teams looking at keeping star running backs," Fowler wrote.

In just about two weeks, the deadline will pass for teams to hand out the tags. The offseason is here and the clock is already ticking for New York.

For the Jets, the best option would be a long-term contract. Hall is just 24 years old and the Jets have over $79 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. That number can increase as well. The Jets have the space to hand out a long-term deal, but it takes two to tango. If a long-term pact doesn't work out, one of these tags should be in play before the March 3 deadline.

More NFL: Jets $40M Blunder Might Be Over Before Training Camp