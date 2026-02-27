Breece Hall May Not Leave Jets in Free Agency After All

The New York Jets are in a very interesting spot with their roster right now. They have some talent, but not enough to contend. Their quarterback position is a disaster and the only staple piece of their offense is the offensive line.

The Jets are set to lose three key offensive starters to free agency, led by running back Breece Hall. There had been growing speculation that Hall could leave the Jets this offseason, but the franchise tag might stop him from doing so.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

PFF's Bradley Locker put together a list of franchise tag candidates for each team in the NFL. For the Jets, the choice seemed clear as he picked Hall to be their franchise tag candidate.

Breece Hall will likely be franchise tagged if not signed to a new deal

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The Jets’ decision to retain Hall at the trade deadline was one fraught with questions, but perhaps it could be in line with the team’s desire to keep him under contract," Locker wrote. "Hall set a new career high with an 83.5 overall PFF grade and an 83.7 PFF rushing mark last year, tallying 17 runs of 15 or more yards in the process.

"The $14.5 million tag for running backs feels palatable for Hall, who could garner even more on a contract that’s longer. At the same time, there’s a real argument to be made that the Jets shouldn’t be spending that kind of money on a non-premium position."

Considering Darren Mougey recently said the Jets would franchise tag Hall if they can't reach a long-term extension, this seems like the clear and obvious choice for the Jets.

Still, it would be much better for the Jets if they're able to land Hall on a three- or four-year contract rather than the franchise tag. Having the long-term contract provides the team with stability and it locks Hall in at his current value. This avoids Hall earning $14 or $15 million on a long term deal if the market shifts or he puts together a huge season on the franchise tag.

Either way, Hall should be back in New York next season.