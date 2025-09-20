Jets Country

Buccaneers Injury Update Significantly Impacts Week 3 Matchup With Jets

The latest Buccaneers injury report will have a huge impact on Week 3 against the Jets...

Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) and linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrate after beating the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The New York Jets made a lot of moves in the offseason to improve their roster heading into this year. They added Aaron Glenn as their new head coach and Justin Fields as their new franchise quarterback. This pair of additions seemed to set the Jets up for success going forward. Glenn is a hard-nose coach with a knack for defense and discipline. Fields is a young quarterback with the potential to develop into a star in the right situation.

In Week 1, Fields flashed the star potential that many expected from him. But in Week 2, he looked horrendous. Either way, the Jets sit at 0-2 after two weeks.

Now, the Jets are fighting an uphill battle in Week 3. Fields left Week 2 with a concussion, and he's going to miss the Jets' next game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Fields isn't the only one missing the game. The Jets have multiple other key starters on the injury report with the game looming.

But the Jets aren't the only team with an injury problem right now.

2 Buccaneers listed "out", 1 listed "questionable" ahead of Jets game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuk
Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) defends during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers with be without star offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and star wide receiver Chris Godwin against the Jets. Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is also on the injury report, listed as questionable for the contest.

Godwin was expected to miss the game. He hasn't appeared for the Buccaneers this season and likely won't make his season debut for a few more weeks. Wirfs is in the same boat. He hasn't appeared this year and Tampa Bay will need to wait until Week 4 at the earliest for him to make his season debut. Egbuka has been a huge piece of the puzzle on offense for the Buccaneers this year, scoring three touchdowns on eight catches in two weeks.

For the Jets, this is a huge development as it gives them a bit more of an even playing field. If Egbuka is missing from the contest, the Buccaneers will have quite a depleted wide receiver core, which could play into the Jets' favor, as cornerback Brandon Stephens continues to struggle.

Injuries will be a key storyline in this Week 3 matchup.

