Jets Lose 3 Key Starters Ahead Of Week 3 Matchup Vs. Buccaneers
The New York Jets came into the season with a lot of question marks, but heading into Week 3, these questions have only grown larger.
The Jets sit at 0-2 after losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. Heading into Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Jets will be without starting quarterback Justin Fields, who's set to miss the game with a concussion. Veteran Tyrod Taylor will start in his place. But the injury bug didn't stop there for the Jets.
On Friday, Coach Aaron Glenn announced that linebacker Jermaine Johnson, kick returner Kene Nwangwu, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, and defensive tackle Jay Tufele would all miss Week 3 with injuries.
Johnson is the most notable, as he's recovering from a torn achillies. He's set to miss the game with a sprained ankle in his other leg.
The biggest issue with these four injuries, three of them being starters, isn't even the talent being lost, but the position it's being lost at. The Jets have horrendous depth at wide receiver and pass rusher, but will be without multiple starters.
Who needs to step up to replace these injured starters?
With Reynolds out, the Jets are going to need to see more production from wide receivers like Allen Lazard and Arian Smith. Smith hasn't been used much this year, but he could be a key piece of the offense this week. Lazard is already seemingly on thin ice in New York, so he needs a productive week.
With Johnson and Tufele out, defensive end Micheal Clemons is going to need to step up. Clemons has been under fire for the first two weeks of the season, as he hasn't made much of an impact. The defensive lineman has struggled to rush the passer, but when he gets there, he seems to commit a roughing the passer penalty.
The Jets will be fighting an uphill battle this week. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers could give the Jets more than they can handle. With Taylor at the helm, the Jets might be in position to get blown out this week.
