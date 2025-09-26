Chiefs-Jets Trade Speculation Heating Up; Star RB Would Fit With KC
The New York Jets seem like they will be sellers at the trade deadline this season. New York could look to trade a few of its star players, including players like Quincy Williams, Breece Hall, and Allen Lazard.
Each of these three could find themselves on the trade block for different reasons, but it's Hall who's being mentioned the most in recent trade rumors.
Bailey Bassett of Clutch Points recently suggested the Kansas City Chiefs could target Hall in a trade this season to help bolster their struggling offense.
Chiefs could be perfect fit for Jets star running back
"Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown missed the majority of last season with injuries, and Xavier Worthy was knocked out during Week 1 this year. Rice is also currently serving a six-game suspension," Bassett wrote. "Those players will be back, and that will help, but the Chiefs could use a boost at running back. Isiah Pacheco doesn’t look like the player who burst onto the scene as a rookie, and Kareem Hunt is well past his prime."
"Kansas City should trade for Breece Hall. The New York Jets are infatuated with Braelon Allen, which could lead to Hall being traded. Hall is one of the best pass-catching running backs in the NFL, so he could thrive in Mahomes’ offense. The Chiefs have gotten off to a slow start and could use a boost now. However, Hall is just 24 years old, too, so the Chiefs could re-sign him and deploy him in their offense for the foreseeable future as well."
The Chiefs offense has struggled more than anybody would have expected this season. They haven't seen much production from the running back room, which could make this trade make a lot more sense than it would have before the season.
The Jets need to cut ties with Hall because he has no future on the team. The Chiefs could look to trade for Hall because they're trying to make a Super Bowl push this season. Kansas City could also look to re-sign the star running back at the end of the season, which would increase his value to the team.
The Chiefs might want to target a wide receiver first, but a trade like this for a star running back would work, too.
