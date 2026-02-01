Jets' Breece Hall Linked to 2 AFC West Teams in Free Agency

The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the league right now and there's a chance they could get even worse over the offseason.

They're expected to cut ties with Justin Fields and potentially Tyrod Taylor. They could be looking to start from scratch in their quarterback room. They have plenty of draft capital to select the next era of stars in New York, but they need to hit big with each pick.

Running back Breece Hall is a free agent, and it seems unlikely that he remains in New York going forward. The Jets reportedly shopped him at the trade deadline, but no deal came to fruition. This failed deal could come back to bite the Jets, as Hall could leave in free agency for nothing.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles recently linked Hall to the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos in free agency. Pereles predicted he would sign with the Seattle Seahawks, but also listed the two AFC West teams as potential suitors.

Broncos, Chiefs linked to Jets RB Breece Hall

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in the playoffs, and Kenneth Walker III is set to be a free agent," Pereles wrote. "Hall isn't as elusive as Walker, but he is a smooth operator with some impressive explosiveness, and he's a better pass catcher."

The Seahawks make a lot of sense as a suitor for Hall, but the Broncos and Chiefs do, too.

The Broncos are seemingly ready to lose JK Dobbins and bring in a new running back to replace him. Adding Hall would make a lot of sense because he's able to run downhill, catch out of the back field, and block very well.

The Chiefs won't make as much sense for Hall because they're likely going to have to punt on the season with Patrick Mahomes sitting on the sideline. The Chiefs would be wasting a year of Hall by signing him this offseason.

The Jets could be a darkhorse suitor for Hall, but it's not the most likely option. They seemingly like him and he's seemingly enjoyed playing in New York.

More NFL: Jets Linked to 6-Foot-6 Defensive Lineman to Replace Quinnen Williams