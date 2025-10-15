Crushing Injuries Ignite Growing Jets-Chargers Trade Speculation
The New York Jets are the worst team in football this year, and they don't seem to be showing any signs of improvement. In fact, it seems like the Jets have taken a few big steps backward over the last few weeks. At this point, the season seems like a lost cause.
With the Jets struggling like this, they could lean into a rebuild rather heavily, which might include swinging a few big trades. Players like Quincy Williams and Breece Hall make sense as trade candidates for the Jets. Even star edge rusher Jermaine Johnson has been emerging as a potential trade target for contending teams. But of all the trade chips, it's Hall who makes the most sense to be moved.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently suggested the injury-plagued Los Angeles Chargers could be the perfect landing spot in a deal for Hall. This idea seems to make sense for both sides, especially after Hall's recent cryptic social media post.
Chargers are the perfect fit in a trade for Jets RB Breece Hall
"Los Angeles just got a breakout performance from second-year reserve Kimani Vidal at running back, and rookie Omarion Hampton figures to retain a sizable role once he's back from injury," Benjamin wrote. "Still, the Chargers are committed to winning now under Jim Harbaugh. Why wouldn't Harbs consider bolstering the backfield for the stretch run after previously hoping Najee Harris would deepen the bench? Hall is just looking to prove his value ahead of 2026 free agency, and he's not likely to restore it taking carries for the offensively listless New York Jets."
The Chargers came into the season with Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris in their backfield, but both have suffered injuries. Harris is out for the season, and Hampton is currently on the injured reserve.
As a result, it would make a lot of sense for the Chargers to add Hall. This move would make even more sense if the Chargers were able to trade for Hall and re-sign him shortly after. That would leave Hall and Hampton as the future of the Chargers' backfield.
For the Jets, this deal makes a lot of sense. There's almost no chance New York re-signs the star after the season, so a trade would land the Jets the most value.
