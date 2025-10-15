Jets Getting Trade Buzz As Suitor For Former First Round QB
The New York Jets cut ties with Aaron Rodgers in the offseason and opted to sign Justin Fields to replace him.
Fields has flashed potential this season, but he's also looked horrible at times. In Week 6, the Jets' starting quarterback was sacked for 55 yards and threw for only 45 yards. This means the team registered negative 10 net passing yards for the game.
At this point, there's growing speculation the Jets could move on from Fields.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently suggested the Jets could swing a big trade for benched Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. Could this idea make sense for the Jets?
Could the Jets trade for injured Colts QB Anthony Richardson?
"Daniel Jones has blossomed into a true franchise quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. At least, that's how it feels, with Indy posting the highest point differential of any team through six weeks. That sets up what feels like an inevitable Anthony Richardson trade. For as bad as Richardson has been to start his career, he's too valuable as a former first-round pick to let him rot on the bench.
"The Jets, meanwhile, can't keep trotting Justin Fields out there every week. Do I expect Anthony Richardson to come in and thrive behind a shoddy offensive line with a milquetoast playcaller, in a generally unserious clubhouse with poor leadership at every level? Of course not, but he's so crazy talented that it's worth a shot in the dark for a Jets team that needs to be thinking about the future. A future that very clearly does not include Justin Fields. Richardson's athleticism and arm talent are elite."
This trade could make sense for the team's future, but it's hard to imagine Richardson providing an upgrade over Fields this year, especially as the former sits on the sidelines with a head injury.
Still, the Jets could look to make this move if it's going to come for a sixth-round pick or a seventh-round pick. It's hard to imagine the Colts being willing to cut ties with Richardson for that kind of draft capital, but if it's anything more, the Jets shouldn't consider the deal at all.
