Dolphins Cut Tyreek Hill, Could Jets Be Next Stop?

The New York Jets need to add another playmaker to the wide receiver room this offseason.

New York has Garrett Wilson, who is a bona fide star himself. The Jets also acquired Adonai Mitchell, who they acquired from the Indianapolis Colts in the Sauce Gardner trade. Mitchell showed in his small sample size in New York that he can get open. The Jets need to add at least one more playmaker, though. The Jets acquired Mitchell and John Metchie III ahead of the trade deadline. Metchie is a restricted free agent. The receiver room was thin overall and that was amplified with Wilson getting hurt. He still led the team with 395 receiving yards.

Clearly, the Jets need more. And one of the most intriguing receivers in football hit the open market on Monday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Miami Dolphins released eight-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill.

The Jets should target Tyreek Hill

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"Sources: Miami’s eight-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill is being released," Schefter wrote. "Hill turns 32 on March 1, is recovering from a dislocated knee and torn ACL, and now will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career. His release will save the Dolphins $22.8 million against the salary cap."

ESPN's Field Yates noted that Hill is free to sign with a team immediately because he was released from his contract.

"Because he was released from his contract, Tyreek Hill becomes a free agent and is immediately eligible to sign with another team," Yates wrote. "While it's unclear when Hill intends to find a new home, he does not have to wait until March 13th like free agents to be on expiring deals."

Hill's 2025 season ended in a brutal way. Hill suffered a dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears and his future in the National Football League is completely up in the air. While this is the case, New York should roll the dice and take a flier on him. He shouldn't be the team's only target, seeing how he's up in the air right now. But with Hill free to sign and New York loaded with salary cap space, he's someone the team should bring in because of the clear upside.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio also mentioned the Jets among the fits for Hill.

"Other teams with needs at the position should give Hill a look, including (to name a few) the Bills, Ravens, Steelers, Packers, Jets (who tried to trade for him four years ago), Patriots, and Seahawks (who need a strong, consistent complement to Jaxon Smith-Njigba)," Florio wrote.

If Hill can work his way back and look anything like his old self in 2026, he immediately would be a good complement to Garrett Wilson. This is a guy with six seasons with over 1,000 yards under his belt. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler and is a five-time All-Pro. While there's drama attached to him and injury questions, New York has the cap space to take a leap like this.

