Jets Named Top Destination for Cowboys Star George Pickens

The New York Jets need another high-end wide receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson if the franchise really wants to take the offense up a notch.

The free agent receiver market isn't expected to be deep, but there is one bona fide star who could hit the open market: George Pickens of the Dallas Cowboys. The 24-year-old was traded to the Cowboys before the 2025 season and responded by putting together the best season of his young career to date with 93 catches, 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games played. He set new career highs with each mark and now should be able to cash in.

Pro Football Focus shared a column highlighting the "top landing spots" for each of the top receivers heading to free agency this offseason. For Pickens, that spot was New York.

The Jets need to add another high-end wide receiver

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) carries the ball as Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) defends during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"George Pickens," Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron wrote. "Best Landing Spot: New York Jets. PFF Free-Agent Ranking: 2. As PFF’s top-ranked offensive free agent, Pickens, if he hits the open market, will have nearly every NFL franchise as a suitor. The Cowboys lack the cap space to facilitate a long-term deal, and recent reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport indicate that Pickens could be a candidate for the franchise tag and a subsequent trade. Not many teams have both the necessary cap space and draft capital to make the potential move. However, one team that does fit the bill is the New York Jets, who possess nine combined draft picks in Rounds 1-3 over the next two drafts and hold the fourth-most cap space ($83.2 million) entering the offseason.

"Not to mention, the two franchises have a working relationship following the trade that sent Quinnen Williams from New York to Dallas at the deadline. While there isn’t yet clarity on the Jets' plans at quarterback, the notion of combining Pickens with Garrett Wilson is enticing. With Pickens profiling as an elite contested-catch receiver (80th-percentile contested catch rate) with the ability to rip the top off defenses and Wilson possessing the skills to separate (81st-percentile open-target percentage) from sticky coverage, New York could build its offense around the young receiver tandem."

One thing that is important to note is the fact that while Pickens would be a phenomenal fit in New York, the Cowboys still have control here. The same way that the Jets could place the franchise tag on Breece Hall to retain him if a long-term deal isn't agreed upon, the Cowboys could do the same with Pickens. In fact, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the expectation is that Pickens will get the franchise tag.

So, while pairing Pickens with Wilson would be great, there are other variables at play right now. If Pickens does hit the open market, then absolutely go for him. But, first, we have to see what Dallas does.

