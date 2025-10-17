Draymond Green Will Be Jets Fans' No. 1 Enemy After Blasting NY
The New York Jets are one of the most talked-about franchises out there and that's not a good thing right now.
New York is the only winless team in football and is catching strays from all over the place, including Golden State Warriors forward and four-time All-Star Draymond Green. Green and NFL insider Jordan Schultz host a podcast together called: "Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football? with Jordan Schultz." On Friday, Green blasted the Jets and went out of his way to say the Jets should move the team.
The Jets are catching some strays
"It's the Jets, man," Green said. "Like, you don't go to New York City and go to the Jets. You just don't do it. And so I worry for Aaron Glenn...Unfortunately, it's just not a great job and it's a very unstable franchise. And they will do some unstable (expletive), like let him go in the middle of his first year as if it's all his fault and I just don't think it is. But, it's the Jets. What more do you expect? You are always going to be second fiddle in New York and then you couple that with just one of the (expletive) organizations. Move the team. The turf sucks. The stadium sucks. Just move the team."
Ooof. The Warriors star certainly didn't hold back, that's for sure.
The Jets aren't where they want to be. That much is obvious. But, there's a real argument that Glenn is the guy for the job to turn things around. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that the Jets aren't moving on from Glenn, despite the winless start to the season.
Green didn't take a shot at Glenn specifically, but more at the franchise as a whole. The Jets arguably have one of the more passionate fan bases out there. Green certainly will hear it from the fanbase moving forward, especially if New York can start to get some wins under its belt.
The perception around the Jets isn't great right now, so much so to the point that this has carried over to other professional sports leagues.
More NFL: Jets Avoiding Coaching Change And That's The Right Call