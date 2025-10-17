Jets Avoiding Coaching Change And That's The Right Call
The New York Jets are 0-6 on the season so far but don't expect to see any major changes in the near future.
The Jets play in one of the biggest markets in the world. Unsurprisingly, that means that plenty of people follow the team closely and there's a wide range of opinions always. An 0-6 start to the season isn't good by any means, but this is a franchise in transition. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey were brought into the fold this past offseason to right a ship that hasn't been on the right path for years. It would've been great if that immediately led to a 6-0 start, rather than an 0-6 one. But, that's just not the nature of the business.
Glenn has talked openly about how it takes time to build a new culture and it certainly sounds like he's going to have a chance to bring the vision to life. There's been wild speculation out there about Glenn's job security, but The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that Glenn isn't going anywhere.
Aaron Glenn isn't going anywhere
"Let’s get this out of the way: Glenn is not getting fired. Not this season, and not in the offseason either," Rosenblatt said. "There are a few reasons for that, but let’s start with the most important one: Patience. Owner Woody Johnson, according to multiple team sources, has mostly stayed out of the way so far — he’s letting Glenn build the team, the culture, in his vision. Johnson, as The Athletic has reported over the years, hasn’t always been good about staying out of the way when things have gone poorly.
"It should also be noted that Johnson is paying Glenn handsomely — multiple league sources say Glenn’s compensation is higher than that of Robert Saleh, who was reportedly making $5 million annually. If Johnson fired Glenn after this season, he would be paying him a significant salary for, reportedly, four more seasons to not coach the Jets."
This is the right call. If the Jets were to make a quick decision and move on from Glenn, it would be more of the same. The last time the Jets made the playoffs was the 2010 season. Rex Ryan was the head coach at that time. His last season with the Jets was in 2014. Since then, the Jets have had Todd Bowles, Adam Gase, Robert Saleh, Jeff Ulbrich as an interim, and now Glenn. That's a lot of turnover. Moving on from Glenn would just be a similar trap for New York. Giving him a chance to see what he can do is the right call.
