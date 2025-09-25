ESPN Insider 'Surprised' By Jets-Titans Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Trade
The New York Jets clearly were looking for some more cornerback depth and got it in the form of 24-year-old Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
New York made a move earlier in the week to acquire Brownlee from the Tennessee Titans for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The Jets also acquired a seventh-round pick in the process. ESPN's Seth Walder graded the deal an "A-" for the Jets and a "C" for the Titans while sharing that he was "surprised" that the Jets were able to get Brownlee for so little.
The New York Jets got a good corner in Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
"Brownlee has been a success story considering his draft position," Walder said. "With his experience and nearly three cheap years remaining on his rookie contract, I'm surprised the Jets got him for so little. At worst, he's a good depth option (my colleague Rich Cimini indicated Brownlee could provide depth at nickel, as well) with both short- and long-term upside -- especially if Stephens continues to struggle.
"I don't get why the Titans would want to deal Brownlee for so little right now. Rebuilding teams should acknowledge who they are and deal veterans for draft capital -- but that's not Brownlee! He is a young starting corner who netted very, very little in return. Perhaps the Titans got tired of Brownlee's penalties, or maybe there is another factor we aren't seeing. Brownlee missed the Titans' Week 3 game with an ankle injury, but that seems unlikely to be a major consideration."
The Jets have had some troubles at corner and now Brownlee is coming in with some starting experience to help with that.
On Thursday, Brownlee spoke to the media for the first time as a member of the Jets and in the process had some praise for head coach Aaron Glenn.
"We had a lot of conversations," Brownlee said of Glenn. "We built a relationship over the phone same as with Tony. I just love his energy and his confidence and just the way that he talked on the phone about me. I knew him as a former corner just watching his tape and film and he was a great guy in this organization."
Jets fans should be excited about this guy, for sure.
