Jets Country

Why Justin Fields’ Jets-Dolphins Status Remains Unclear

The New York Jets will share more information on Thursday...

Patrick McAvoy

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs with the ball in the first quarter, Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs with the ball in the first quarter, Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

As of writing, there hasn't been a lot said about Justin Fields' status for Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

That isn't surprising. The New York Jets play on Monday night this week and therefore didn't have to release an Injury Report at the same time as every other team across the league on Wednesday. That's why you didn't see one pop up yesterday. Per the NFL rules, teams that play in Monday Night Football are required to release their first Injury Report of the week on Thursday by 4 p.m. ET.

The New York Jets will share their Injury Report on Thursday

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"In accordance with the Personnel (Injury) Report Policy, each club is required to file a Practice Report by 4:00 p.m. ET, (or as soon as possible after the completion of practice) every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a regular season Monday game; Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for a Wednesday game; Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for a Thursday game; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for a Friday game; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for a Saturday game; and Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for a Sunday game," the league rules state.

So that's why there hasn't been much said about Fields this week. On Monday, head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about Fields earlier in the week and didn't have much of an update about his health, which again, isn't shocking because the team doesn't need to disclose information on Thursday afternoon.

He did insinuate that Fields would remain the starter if and when he's healthy, which makes sense.

"Justin came in as our starter and he’s been our starter, so listen Tyrod was the back up,” Glenn said. “So, I want to make sure I know exactly where Justin is at. I don’t want to say anything until I know that Justin is cleared, so once Justin is cleared I will let you know exactly where we’re going.”

If you've been wondering all week why there hasn't been updates on Fields' health, that is why. On Thursday afternoon, we will find out more. If Fields is still in the concussion protocol, that wouldn't be the best sign for Monday, but there's still time for him to work through it. Stay tuned.

More NFL: Jets Re-Sign Running Back As Week 4 Nears

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News