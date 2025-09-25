Why Justin Fields’ Jets-Dolphins Status Remains Unclear
As of writing, there hasn't been a lot said about Justin Fields' status for Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.
That isn't surprising. The New York Jets play on Monday night this week and therefore didn't have to release an Injury Report at the same time as every other team across the league on Wednesday. That's why you didn't see one pop up yesterday. Per the NFL rules, teams that play in Monday Night Football are required to release their first Injury Report of the week on Thursday by 4 p.m. ET.
The New York Jets will share their Injury Report on Thursday
"In accordance with the Personnel (Injury) Report Policy, each club is required to file a Practice Report by 4:00 p.m. ET, (or as soon as possible after the completion of practice) every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a regular season Monday game; Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for a Wednesday game; Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday for a Thursday game; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for a Friday game; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for a Saturday game; and Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for a Sunday game," the league rules state.
So that's why there hasn't been much said about Fields this week. On Monday, head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about Fields earlier in the week and didn't have much of an update about his health, which again, isn't shocking because the team doesn't need to disclose information on Thursday afternoon.
He did insinuate that Fields would remain the starter if and when he's healthy, which makes sense.
"Justin came in as our starter and he’s been our starter, so listen Tyrod was the back up,” Glenn said. “So, I want to make sure I know exactly where Justin is at. I don’t want to say anything until I know that Justin is cleared, so once Justin is cleared I will let you know exactly where we’re going.”
If you've been wondering all week why there hasn't been updates on Fields' health, that is why. On Thursday afternoon, we will find out more. If Fields is still in the concussion protocol, that wouldn't be the best sign for Monday, but there's still time for him to work through it. Stay tuned.