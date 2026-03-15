Ex-Jets First-Round Pick Wanted ‘Fresh Start’ in Free Agency

The New York Jets' offensive line is going to be good in 2026, despite two losses this offseason.

The Jets lost John Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker in free agency and replaced them with Dylan Parham. The rest of the offensive line will look like it did in 2025, barring injuries or another addition. Josh Myers, Armand Membou, Olu Fashanu and Joe Tippmann are all under contract.

When it comes to Vera-Tucker specifically, he is a Pro Bowl-caliber guard when healthy and it would've been nice to retain him, but he signed a deal to stay in the AFC East and join the New England Patriots. On Sunday, ESPN's Mike Reiss shared that Vera-Tucker returning to New York "wasn't on his radar" this offseason.

"No 4. AVT on Jets: Vera-Tucker confirmed that returning to the Jets, who had selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft, wasn't on his radar this offseason," Reiss wrote. "'A fresh start was what I think I needed. When you have three accidents, it sucks ...' he said, referencing torn triceps (both arms) and Achilles injuries. 'But I really enjoyed my time the past five years. Nothing but respect for everybody in that building, and the fans. I do hope they win a lot of games, just not against us.'

The Jets lost Alijah Vera-Tucker this offseason

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

"Vera-Tucker said he expects to be fully cleared for the start of organized team activities and plans to be a full participant in the voluntary offseason program like he was with the Jets, which he views as a chance to 'build a relationship with the guys and coaching staff.'"

Vera-Tucker opened up about his exit quickly after joining the Patriots as well.

"All my friends in New York, all my family they all understand it," Vera-Tucker said of his deal with the Patriots. "Some of the fans are a little upset, which I get — I'd be upset too. But I wish nothing but the best for that team. I'll keep on rooting for them and the guys over there, as long as we don't play them. If they play us, obviously it's about us."

"Some of the fans are a little upset, which I get - I'd be upset too. But I wish nothing but the best for that team. I'll keep on rooting for them and the guys over there, as long as we don't play them"



- Alijah Vera-Tucker on leaving the Jets for the Patriots pic.twitter.com/6RhB6MlgDY — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 13, 2026

At the end of the day, it would've been nice to retain Vera-Tucker. He has massive upside, but he missed the entire 2025 season. New York added a piece in Parham, who is an upgrade over what they had in 2025. The Jets are trending up, even with Vera-Tucker out the door.