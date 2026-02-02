Former Jets LB Reportedly Eyes Return in New Role

The New York Jets' coaching staff has plenty of openings right now.

New York hired Brian Duker to replace Steve Wilks, but it has a lot more work to do. The Jets moved on from offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, along with a handful of assistant coaches, including Charles London, Eric Washington, Roosevelt Williams, Scott Turner, Aaron Curry and Alonso Escalante. London was the quarterbacks coach, Turner was the pass game coordinator, Washington was a defensive line coach, Curry was a linebackers coach, Williams was a defensive assistant and Escalante was a defensive assistant.

New York is starting to work through the hiring process to the point. New York has already interviewed a handful of candidates and it has been reported that Greg Roman and Darrell Bevell landed in-person interviews. Frank Reich remains a name to watch as well. But what about the other spots? For the linebackers coach job specifically, EssentiallySports' Tony Pauline reported that former Jets linebacker Bart Scott is interested in the role.

Should the Jets bring the former LB back?

"The Jets need a new linebackers coach, a position expected to be filled soon, as the franchise recently hired Brian Duker to be the team’s defensive coordinator," Pauline wrote. "Former Jets linebacker and current ESPN radio host Bart Scott is interested in the vacant linebackers coach position, though he has not yet been approached. Scott’s representative, Harold Lewis, told [Tony Pauline] the former Pro Bowl linebacker wants to get into coaching and help his former team, the New York Jets, turn the franchise around.

"Scott himself said that he would love to coach for the Jets or Ravens, and he’s eager to pass on his intellectual knowledge of the game to younger players. Scott made the point that former players such as Mike Vrabel and DeMeco Ryans have had great success coaching in the league because they relate to players and have experience with situations players face daily. He is also concerned that most organizations in the NFL just mold players to schemes implemented by their coaches rather than helping them learn the entire game and become complete players. Scott told me outright that the league lacks teachers."

Scott played 11 years in the National Football League, including four seasons with the Jets. The first seven seasons of his career came as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. At the end of the day, a move like this wouldn't hurt. The Jets have an opening and Scott was a Pro Bowler throughout his career and played in New York. He's worth a look, at least.

