Former Jets QB Lands New Gig With FOX
You're going to be able to see a lot more of a former New York Jets quarterback.
Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports shared on social media that former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez and Fox Sports digital are partnering together on a new weekly digital show called "RearView."
"Glass Break with (Michael McCarthy) - Mark Sanchez and Fox Sports digital are collaborating on a new show called RearView (get it?). Every Tuesday starting tonight. Justin Herbert first guest. Goat Farm Media and Shadow Lion are also involved," Glasspiegel said.
"NFL on FOX Presents: Rearview" on social media shared afterward:
The former New York Jets quarterback has found his next opportunity in the media world
"NFL on FOX Presents: Rearview brings you weekly interviews with your favorite players, straight from their cars. First episode featuring Chargers QB Justin Herbert is live NOW," the account posted.
A seemingly fun concept in which the former Jets quarterback can get analysis from currently players shortly after games about what is going on across the NFL. Sanchez and Herbert talked about a wide range of topics in the first episode, not just limited to the Chargers win over the Kansas City Chiefs. They talked about the wild Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens matchup, Super Bowl halftime show prediction, and plenty of other topics. You can check out the first episode here.
Jets fans certainly are familiar with Sanchez. He spent the first four seasons of his National Football League career in New York after being selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He went 33-29 over four years in New York and led the team to the playoffs twice. He's popped up over the last few years as an analyst. He joined FOX Sports as an analyst back in 2021, per the company's website. He covers the NFL as well as the United Football League and now Jets fans will have an opportunity to see him in another medium throughout the 2025 National Football League season if they see fit.
More NFL: Jets Could Use 4-Time All-Pro Or Deion Sanders' Son