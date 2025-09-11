Jets Could Use 4-Time All-Pro Or Deion Sanders' Son
One area of the New York Jets that has gotten a lot of focus over the last few years -- and not in the best way -- is at safety.
The safety room is one that heading before the 2025 season, the Jets seemingly hadn't figured. The new front office quickly got to work this offseason once they took over and signed former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco and also drafted former Alabama safety Malachi Moore as well.
Both got a lot of positive buzz throughout the summer. Cisco firmly is cemented as a starter but Moore didn't see a ton of time Week 1. He saw just one defensive snap but was one the field for 20 special teams snaps.
Since Week 1, there's already been some chatter out there about how safety is still a position to look around for more depth for New York. The easiest and most obvious option if New York wants to make any changes is more snaps to Moore. He's in the house right now and has been apart of the process all throughout the summer as the defense has been installed.
If the Jets were to take a look to the open market to see what they could add, there are some options.
Here is one option who could help now and one who would be a development project:
Who should the Jets add?
Justin Simmons - Most Recent Team: Atlanta Falcons
Simmons is the guy who could help right now. He's a four-time All-Pro and started 16 games for the Falcons last year. In 2023, he was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro while with the Denver Broncos. For some reason he is available in the open market and realistically should be able to help any team with questions at safety.
Shilo Sanders - Most Recent Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sanders joined the Buccaneers this offseason after spending time at the University of Colorado. He would be more of a project with upside. The Buccaneers cut ties with him just before the season, but he would be a very intriguing practice squad candidate. Last year, he had 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown for Colorado.
