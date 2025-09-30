Former Jets Success Story Signing With Commanders
A former New York Jets wide receiver is getting another opportunity in the National Football League.
Former Jets receiver Robbie Chosen (then known as Robbie Anderson) has had a rollercoaster of a 2025 season already and he hasn't even played a game. Chosen signed with the San Francisco 49ers in August. He was released before the 2025 season but re-signed to their practice squad. But, he didn't last long and the 49ers cut ties with him on September 9th.
He's been out there in free agency and now he's signing with the Washington Commanders' practice squad, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The former Jets receiver has found a new home
"Veteran NFL WR Robbie Chosen is signing with the Washington Commanders practice squad." Schefter said.
Jets fans know Chosen well. There was a time in which he was a success story for New York. He went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft and signed with the Jets afterward. Chosen almost immediately earned a spot on the Jets' roster and went on to have a solid rookie season in which he had 42 catches for 587 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, he played four seasons for the Jets. In 2017, he had 63 catches, 941 yards, and seven touchdowns. In 2018, he had 50 catches for 752 yards and six touchdowns. His final season with the Jets was in 2019 and he had 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns before signing with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2020 campaign.
Since 2022, Chosen has bounced around a bit with stops with the Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, and practice squad experience with the 49ers and now the Commanders. While this is the case, if he becomes available again, he should be someone the Jets consider bringing to their own practice squad.
New York's passing offense showed some signs of life on Monday, but beyond Garrett Wilson, Mason Taylor, and Breece Hall, there wasn't much else going on. The Jets need more from the receiver room right now and anything could help at this point.