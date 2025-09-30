Jets-Bears Mock Trade Cuts Ties With Breece Hall
The New York Jets are in a difficult position right now through four weeks.
New York is 0-4 with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys coming up Week 5. The Jets are starting to approach a point in which it will be difficult to bounce back in the standings. The Jets certainly still could turn things around. Picture the Detroit Lions, where Glenn helped to turn the team around with Dan Campbell. The Lions started 1-6 in 2022 and battled all the way back to finish 9-8 on the season. Anything can still happen, but if the Jets continue to stack up losses, there's going to be a lot of noise around the franchise ahead of the league's Nov. 4th trade deadline.
The speculation is already starting, specifically in reference to running back Breece Hall.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay is the latest to put together a mock trade for the young running back and floated the Chicago Bears.
Who could be on the move?
"Chicago Bears receive: RB Breece Hall," Kay said. "New York Jets receive: 2026 third- and sixth-round draft picks. The Bears may be .500 but they have some major issues to sort out in the backfield, an area that didn't see any notable offseason additions outside of seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai. D'Andre Swift remained the team's RB1 after a disappointing 2024 performance and hasn't fared much better despite the schematic shift ahead of his second year with the club.
"Swift is averaging an abysmal 3.3 yards per carry through the first four games of 2025, regressing from the already-concerning 3.8 YPC he posted last season. With his receiving work (13 catches for 85 yards) also failing to move the needle, there's a real need for a change to Chicago's backfield platoon. With Monangai averaging a modest 3.6 yards per carry and Roschon Johnson failing to garner even a single touch in 2025, it doesn't appear the Bears have an in-house option to usurp Swift."
This is just a hypothetical deal that someone came up with. But, it shows how the perception of the Jets, and Hall specifically, is around the league right now. SNY's Connor Hughes recently suggested that Hall could be a trade deadline candidate.
"Breece Hall," Hughes quickly said when asked which players could be traded before the November deadline. "Like, I could see Breece Hall being a potential option dealt at the deadline. Breece Hall would be one."
With that being said, Braelon Allen got hurt in Monday's loss against the Miami Dolphins and the team is still awaiting more information about him. Fans shouldn't worry about Hall yet. But, with each loss piling up, it's only going to make this chatter louder and louder.
