Early Jets-Kyler Murray Buzz Faces Major Hurdles

The New York Jets have already handled one aspect of the offense this offseason by hiring Frank Reich as the team's offensive coordinator.

The process was a bit surprising with Tanner Engstrand and the team going in different directions, but now New York has an experienced play caller with years of experience under his belt to go along with a Super Bowl ring. It has been a bit surprising how the team has handled the coaching staff this offseason, but it's tough to argue against the idea of the team being in a better position right now with Reich.

One thing about Reich is that he's been known throughout his career as someone who has had success specifically with quarterbacks, which New York obviously needs. The Justin Fields experiment didn't go well in 2025 and his future with the team is up in the air now. New York already has been linked to a handful of quarterback options with the offseason kicking off, including Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals. While this is the case, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt threw a bit of cold water on the idea of New York bringing in Murray while citing Reich's history with pocket-passers.

The Jets need a quarterback badly

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"[Aaron Glenn] presumably will work with Reich to find the right veteran fit at quarterback to start the offseason," Rosenblatt wrote. "Looking at Reich’s history, he has coached pocket passers more often than mobile ones, which is what Glenn tends to prefer. It should be noted, though, that many of Reich’s quarterbacks in Indianapolis were veterans at the end of their careers: Luck, Philip Rivers and Matt Ryan among them. Reich had success with Carson Wentz in Philadelphia, but their reunion with the Colts didn’t work out. ...

"Stylistically, Geno Smith would make some sense too if the Raiders release him. Reich also has a close relationship with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Tanner McKee fits the physical mold of a Reich QB. 49ers backup Mac Jones remains an option via trade too. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray feels like less of a fit but can’t be ruled out entirely if owner Woody Johnson is looking to make a splash."

ESPN's Rich Cimini also threw some doubt on the idea. Cimini said on "Flight Deck With Rich Cimini" that he spoke to a former teammate of Murray's, who warned the team against getting the young signal-caller.

So, with Murray not fitting the typical Reich mold and the negative buzz out there, maybe Murray shouldn't be the target for New York this offseason.

