Jets Take Flier On 1,905-Yard RB To Replace Injured Braelon Allen
The New York Jets, unfortunately, will be without the services of young running back Braelon Allen for at least the next four games.
Allen suffered a knee injury in the Jets' Week 4 loss against the Miami Dolphins. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn talked about Allen's knee injury on Wednesday noted that he was going in for a second opinion and the team couldn't make a decision about a stint on the Injured Reserve at that time. Clearly, the Jets believe the injury is going to last long enough that New York announced that Allen is heading to the Injured Reserve on Thursday while also announcing the signing of veteran running back Khalil Herbert.
The New York Jets have a new running back coming to town
"The Jets have signed RB Khalil Herbert and placed RB Braelon Allen on injured reserve," Jets team reporter Susanna Weir shared. "Allen (6-1, 235) sustained a knee injury while returning a kickoff during the second quarter of Monday's 27-21 loss to the Dolphins. The second-year member of the Jets has appeared in all 4 games this season, rushing for 76 yards and adding 2 receptions for 17 yards. Allen rushed for 26 yards on Monday before exiting the game.
"Herbert (5-9, 212) was selected by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Herbert, who played collegiately for Kansas and Virginia Tech, has recorded 1905 rushing yards and 9 TDs during his four-year pro career. He has also added 53 receptions for 312 yards and 2 TDs. Herbert appeared in 48 games for the Bears from 2021-2024 before he was acquired by the Bengals in a mid-season trade, and he appeared in 8 games for Cincinnati last season. Herbert also has kick return experience, primarily during his rookie season when he returned 27 kicks for 650 yards. Herbert was signed to the Seahawks practice squad on Sept. 23 and cut by the team on Oct. 1."
Herbert has four seasons of NFL action under his belt with the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals. Herbert has played in 56 games in the NFL and has 1,905 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.
