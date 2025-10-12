Garrett Wilson Fires Blunt Message At Jets After Week 6 Loss
The New York Jets have the worst record in football this season and they're slowly getting worse as the season goes on. New York is 0-6 on the year with losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, and Denver Broncos.
In Week 6, the Broncos defense dominated the Jets. They sacked starting quarterback Justin Fields a total of nine times for 55 yards. The Jets only totaled 45 passing yards, which means they posted negative 10 net passing yards on the day.
Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson had been incredible through five weeks, but he only recorded three catches for 13 yards against Patrick Surtain II and the Broncos. Wilson also suffered an injury in the game. Following the contest, Wilson didn't hold back when speaking to the media.
Garrett Wilson seems fed up with the Jets after another loss
"I think we've got to truly have a 'we've got nothing to lose' mentality. If that's how we feel, it's got to be obvious. If you're out there as a player, you should feel like, 'oh, yeah, let's go.' Even on the TV, I feel like y'all should see that," Wilson said following the Jets' 13-11 loss to the Broncos in Week 6. "As a fanbase watching the team and the media, y'all should be able to tell we're playing like we have nothing to lose. I don't think that was evident today. I think that's where we've got to... we're 0-6. Let's let it fly. I'll say that."
Being a loser has to be tough on Wilson after winning for most of his life. But this level of losing is seemingly unimaginable. The Jets are embarrassing themselves week after week. They're losing games in new ways with each passing week.
But he has a point.
It's time for the Jets to go for it all. The Jets don't have anything to lose anymore. They're seemingly going to be the first team eliminated from the playoffs in the next four or five weeks, especially if they continue to lose like this.
Wilson and the Jets, especially on offense, need to let loose in the coming weeks. They don't have anything to lose at this point.
