Jets Get Concerning Garrett Wilson Injury Update After Week 6 Loss
The New York Jets fell to 0-6 on the season with a crushing loss to the Denver Broncos in London. This loss was one of the worst losses of their season, as it might have been the worst game the Jets have played to this point.
The Jets were held to 45 passing yards and gave up 55 yards in sacks, meaning the Jets were credited with negative 10 net passing yards on the day. Still, their defense kept them in the game until late in the contest.
But the Jets offense was so bad against the Broncos defense that it didn't matter. They would end up losing by a final score of 13-11, meaning the Jets offense was an average day away from securing their first win of the season.
Walking away from the game, multiple players had injuries, including superstar wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Garrett Wilson set to undergo testing on knee injury
Following the game, Wilson was a bit emotional when talking about his injury.
“I’m just trying to wait for the stuff to come back. It’s really messing with my mental and I don’t want to think about it," Wilson said when asked about his injury after the game.
Head coach Aaron Glenn noted that it was a hip injury directly following the game, which is concerning. Glenn said that Wilson was dealing with multiple ailments from the contest.
But Jets reporter Connor Hughes reported that Wilson's injury, at least his biggest one, is a knee injury and he's set to undergo an MRI this week.
Wilson has been the best player on the Jets this season and it hasn't necessarily been close. He's on pace for the best season of his solid NFL career after signing a massive contract extension in the offseason.
But this knee injury could sideline Wilson, which would crush the Jets offense even more.
They don't have a wide receiver beyond Wilson who's been worth much to the team this year. New York would need Josh Reynolds or Arian Smith to step up in a big way if Wilson misses any time.
More NFL: Aaron Glenn Takes Hard Stance On Justin Fields After Jets' Week 6 Loss