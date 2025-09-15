Garrett Wilson Has Jets Message After Bills Loss
The New York Jets has a brutal day on Sunday. There’s no other way to say it. New York lost its second straight game to begin the season and it came at the expense of the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.
On top of this, the Jets' starting quarterback left the game with a concussion in Justin Fields. Now, it's unclear if he will be able to go Week 3. Fields also wasn't the only person who got hurt. Tony Adams and Jermaine Johnson both were knocked out of the Week 2 contest with groin and ankle injuries.
Despite a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1, there was a lot of positive buzz coming into Week 2. The game was night-and-day different, though. Fields went 3-for-11 passing before getting injured in the fourth quarter for 27 passing yards. He chipped in a team-leading 49 rushing yards on five carries as well.
Nothing really worked in the team's favor. Tyrod Taylor threw a touchdown late to Jeremy Ruckert, but by that point the game was out of hand.
The Jets star spoke out after Week 2
After the game, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson spoke about the loss and what went wrong.
"I feel like we just didn't get a rhythm on offense and that was hard on all of us out there," Wilson said as transcribed by team reporter Eric Allen. "We didn't do a good job of helping him. I know I put one on the ground today and making plays when he was out there, so we all have to do our part. And that starts with us in the receiving room making plays and getting this thing rolling as soon as we get out on the field...
"All week, you feel like you have a good plan," Wilson said. "We had a good week of practice and come out and lay an egg when it matters, so we have to figure it out. I don't know, I don't know exactly how that happens. Props to them I guess."
It wasn't the Jets' game on Sunday and now they have to prepare for a Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.
