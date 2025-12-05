Jets Lose Polarizing QB To Injury Ahead Of Week 14 Division Game
In this story:
The New York Jets are in a tough spot heading into Week 14's rivalry game against the Miami Dolphins.
After starting Justin Fields at quarterback for the first half of the season, the team opted to bench Fields in favor of veteran signal caller Tyrod Taylor.
Taylor has looked solid in his time as the starter, but the Jets are still one of the worst teams in the league.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Heading into Week 14's matchup, the Jets need Taylor to be at his best if they want to steal a game from the Dolphins. But the team is going to be without one of their offensive players in this contest.
Justin Fields set to miss Week 14, Brady Cook to work as backup QB
Head coach Aaron Glenn recently announced that Fields was going to miss this week with a knee injury. Glenn announced that Brady Cook would work as Taylor's backup.
Glenn shared some high praise of Cook ahead of the contest.
"His improvement. He's a very fiery guy. The one thing that we do quite a bit in practice is, we have a number of competition periods," Glenn said about Cook. "You see exactly how he goes about his business when his time comes up to really be in that situation to compete. He looks forward to it. He always asks when those opportunities are going to come for him to get a chance to do it.
"We make sure we give him those reps. He's a very competitive guy. He's going to be a quarterback in this league. I do know that. I can't tell you when, but he'll be a quarterback in this league."
Cook is a solid backup option for the Jets, but all eyes are going to be on Taylor. If Taylor happens to go down with an injury, the Jets will be fighting an uphill battle to move the ball. Still, the Jets could steal a game from the Dolphins if they can get a solid performance from Taylor.
At this point, it seems like Fields has played his final game with the Jets.
More NFL: Jets Could Have Breece Hall's Successor Already In Their Sights
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org