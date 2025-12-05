Jets Lose Polarizing QB To Injury Ahead Of Week 14 Division Game

The New York Jets are in a tough spot heading into Week 14's rivalry game against the Miami Dolphins.

After starting Justin Fields at quarterback for the first half of the season, the team opted to bench Fields in favor of veteran signal caller Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor has looked solid in his time as the starter, but the Jets are still one of the worst teams in the league.

Heading into Week 14's matchup, the Jets need Taylor to be at his best if they want to steal a game from the Dolphins. But the team is going to be without one of their offensive players in this contest.

Justin Fields set to miss Week 14, Brady Cook to work as backup QB

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) react after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Head coach Aaron Glenn recently announced that Fields was going to miss this week with a knee injury. Glenn announced that Brady Cook would work as Taylor's backup.

Glenn shared some high praise of Cook ahead of the contest.

"His improvement. He's a very fiery guy. The one thing that we do quite a bit in practice is, we have a number of competition periods," Glenn said about Cook. "You see exactly how he goes about his business when his time comes up to really be in that situation to compete. He looks forward to it. He always asks when those opportunities are going to come for him to get a chance to do it.

"We make sure we give him those reps. He's a very competitive guy. He's going to be a quarterback in this league. I do know that. I can't tell you when, but he'll be a quarterback in this league."

Cook is a solid backup option for the Jets, but all eyes are going to be on Taylor. If Taylor happens to go down with an injury, the Jets will be fighting an uphill battle to move the ball. Still, the Jets could steal a game from the Dolphins if they can get a solid performance from Taylor.

At this point, it seems like Fields has played his final game with the Jets.

