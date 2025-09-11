Jets Country

Giants Add Ex-Jets WR After Shocking Week 1 Cut

Xavier Gipson has a new home after being cut from the Jets...

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants helmets rest on the field before the preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets had a Week 1 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their hands, but it slipped away as wide receiver Xavier Gipson coughed up a costly fumble late in the second half. Gipson handed the Steelers the football deep in the Jets' own territory, allowing Pittsburgh to take the lead late in the game.

Following this game, head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to the media about how crushing the turnover was. Although Glenn didn't name Gipson, it was clear that he was talking about the only Jets player to cough up the football.

"Exciting game, but I'm not into moral victories. This was a game that, man, it was back and forth, a lot of fighting. I thought offensively we did a lot of good things that we can build on. The one thing to me that turned this game. We can't have turnovers. We can't do it," Glenn said following the Jets' 34-32 loss to the Steelers in Week 1. "We have to be a more disciplined team. There were some penalties that happened in that game that were true discipline issues.

Shortly after this statement, the Jets opted to cut ties with Gipson, cutting him to be signed by another team. On Thursday, the former Jets wide receiver found his new team and he doesn't have to travel too far to get there.

Giants claim former Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson

New York Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson (3) runs after catching the punt, Sunday, September 7, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gipson was recently claimed by the New York Giants, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. The Giants desperately needed to add wide receiver depth and another option at kick and punt returner. Gipson, though he fumbled the ball on one of his few touches in Week 1, fits that bill for the Giants.

The Jets seemingly won't miss Gipson, as he wasn't receiving much of any playing time as a wide receiver, despite the Jets' clear hole at the position. It's likely the Jets wouldn't have been using Gipson at kick returner if they were fully healthy, too.

Luckily for Gipson, he won't have to go far to be with his new team.

