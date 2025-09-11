How Crushing Bills Injury Update Impacts Jets Ahead Of Week 2
The New York Jets had a lot of question marks surrounding their team coming into the season, but they quickly answered a lot of these questions with some solid play in Week 1. After adding Justin Fields at quarterback, the Jets' offense was dominant against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Having Fields in the backfield made a world of a difference for the team's running game.
Behind the lead of Fields and Breece Hall, the Jets were able to pile on 32 points against the Steelers, led by the ground game. Fields scored two touchdowns on the ground and threw one, too. Braelon Allen was the Jets' short-yardage back and managed a touchdown of his own. Hall ran for over 100 yards in the opener.
The Jets now face the rival Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and the odds of walking away with a victory don't seem too high. However, the Bills recently received some crushing injury news before the game.
Ed Oliver's status in jeopardy for Week 2 game with Jets after injury update
Despite no indication of an injury in Week 1, Bills superstar defensive tackle Ed Oliver was added to the injury report on Thursday as he missed practice with an ankle injury. Oliver was seen in a walking boot, too.
This late in the week, the odds of Oliver coming out of the boot and making the recovery to play against the Jets seem slim. This would be crushing to the Bills' defensive line for multiple reasons.
First of all, the Jets are a run-heavy team, and the Bills were gashed on the ground in Week 1. The Baltimore Ravens ran all over Buffalo en route to their dominant offensive showing, but albeit wasn't enough to secure a win.
If the Bills are missing Oliver, their run defense gets much weaker. The Jets will likely head into this game looking to run the ball over and over again. Missing Oliver will only make it easier.
Oliver is also one of the best interior pass rushers in football. Missing him will make Fields much more comfortable in the pocket.
If the Bills are without Oliver, the Jets' ability to move the ball will be a lot easier.
