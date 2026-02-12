Gloomy Signs Emerging for Tyrod Taylor's Future With Jets

Will any member of the 2025 New York Jets quarterback room return for the 2026 season?

Justin Fields and Brady Cook are both under contract, but that doesn't guarantee that they will be back. The early reporting has pointed to a potential Fields exit, although the team hasn't commented on that possibility at this time. Cook was an undrafted rookie in 2025 and currently doesn't appear to be more than a project. Tyrod Taylor is a pending free agent and has shown throughout his career that he's a very capable backup and a good locker room guy, but he's not guaranteed to return either.

Taylor said multiple times throughout Super Bowl Week that he's open to coming back for the franchise in 2026. While this is the case, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt said it is "more likely" Taylor is elsewhere in 2026.

The Jets' quarterback room is completely up in the air

"No. 5. QB Tyrod Taylor (age 36)," Rosenblatt wrote. "At this point, Taylor is who he is — a highly-respected veteran and perfectly capable backup quarterback who has a hard time staying healthy. When it comes to injuries, Taylor’s luck has been as bad as any recent player’s. In 2025, that showed up multiple times — none worse than when he was on track to replace Justin Fields as the starter heading into an October game against the Cincinnati Bengals, only to suffer an injury in practice that knocked him out that week.

"Taylor threw five touchdowns and five interceptions on 134 pass attempts and ran for one touchdown. He can still be a viable backup for a team in search of leadership in its quarterback room. Taylor made $6 million per year on his last contract and could garner in that range again. Maybe the Jets will want to bring him back, but it’s more likely they go in another direction."

Taylor is a 15-year National Football League veteran, a former Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. It wouldn't hurt to retain Taylor as a backup, but based simply on his injury history, he can't be relied upon as the starter. If the Jets opt to move on from Fields, arguably the team should bring in a rookie in the 2026 NFL Draft, bring in a veteran like Derek Carr or Kyler Murray and also look to retain Taylor to put a young around as many veteran voices as possible.

