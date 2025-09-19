Here Are Broadcast And Referee Crews For Jets Vs. Buccaneers
The New York Jets are just two days away from taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they attempt to get into the win column for the first time this season.
New York enters the game 0-2 after losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the game in first place in the NFC South with a 2-0 record after wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans.
The game will take place in Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and will be found on your local FOX affiliate if you plan on watching on television. Broadcasters for the Week 3 showdown will be Kenny Albert (play-by-Play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Megan Olivi (sideline), per the team.
As for the referee crew, it will be led by Adrian Hill, per Football Zebras.
It's going to be an interesting weekend for the Jets
The Jets are limping into the showdown already pretty banged up on the season. Jets starting quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a concussion and is out for the game. On top of this, the Jets announced that Jermaine Johnson, Josh Reynolds, Kene Nwangwu, and Jay Tufele have all been ruled out for Week 3.
With the matchup, the Jets will face off against a polarizing figure in New York. The Jets traded for Haason Reddick ahead of the 2024 season to help strengthen the defense. He held out looking for a new contract and ended up playing in just 10 games while recording one sack. He quickly signed with the Buccaneers when free agency opened up and has one sack in two games so far this season.
There are plenty of storylines to watch out for in Week 3 with the biggest being how the team will adjust with Fields set to miss the game. Tyrod Taylor will start in his place after finishing off the Week 2 matchup with Buffalo. Expect a heavy workload for the running game on Sunday as Jets head coach Aaron Glenn tries to earn his first win with the team.
