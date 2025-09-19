Jets Country

Jets QB Justin Fields Is Getting Unwarranted Criticism

The perception has shifted, although it's too early...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) practices before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) practices before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have played just two games so far this season. It's really too early to make any snap judgements.

New York lost both games. A Week 1 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers that had fans -- and the NFL world optimistic -- and a Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills that flipped the narrative. Now, the Jets are getting ready to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend for a Week 3 showdown on the road. Fields won't be on the field as he's dealing with a concussion.

In the aftermath of the Week 2 matchup against the Bills, there's been a lot said about Fields and the Jets' quarterback room as a whole. For example, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon called it New York's "biggest problem."

There are some aggressively-early takes out there

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) got sacked in back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter before exiting the game, Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Problem: Quarterback," Gagnon said. "Not only does Justin Fields now have a concussion that will keep him out of Sunday's road matchup with the Buccaneers, but Fields was struggling anyway. As per usual, his accuracy was a major problem in a Week 2 loss to the Bills.

"Now, Gang Green has been forced to turn to 36-year-old Tyrod Taylor, who has thrown 33 passes since the start of 2024 and has a pretty clear-cut ceiling. Outlook: Combine that reality with the fact they've given up 64 points and are now a shorthanded underdog in Tampa and the Fields/Aaron Glenn era is off to a nightmare start."

It's somewhat surprising how fast perception around the NFL changes. After Week 1, there were plenty of people calling Fields a potential quarterback of the future for New York. Then, one bad week, now the quarterback room is a weakness. Fields is just 26 years old, was facing a Super Bowl contender, and the Jets as a franchise are still adjusting to the plethora of the changes from the offseason. There are going to be high moments and some ugly ones. Fields and the Jets objectively played a bad game Week 2, but the quarterback room isn't the Jets' biggest weakness right now.

More NFL: What Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Said About Jets' Tyrod Taylor

Published |Modified
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News