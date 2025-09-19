Jets QB Justin Fields Is Getting Unwarranted Criticism
The New York Jets have played just two games so far this season. It's really too early to make any snap judgements.
New York lost both games. A Week 1 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers that had fans -- and the NFL world optimistic -- and a Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills that flipped the narrative. Now, the Jets are getting ready to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend for a Week 3 showdown on the road. Fields won't be on the field as he's dealing with a concussion.
In the aftermath of the Week 2 matchup against the Bills, there's been a lot said about Fields and the Jets' quarterback room as a whole. For example, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon called it New York's "biggest problem."
There are some aggressively-early takes out there
"Problem: Quarterback," Gagnon said. "Not only does Justin Fields now have a concussion that will keep him out of Sunday's road matchup with the Buccaneers, but Fields was struggling anyway. As per usual, his accuracy was a major problem in a Week 2 loss to the Bills.
"Now, Gang Green has been forced to turn to 36-year-old Tyrod Taylor, who has thrown 33 passes since the start of 2024 and has a pretty clear-cut ceiling. Outlook: Combine that reality with the fact they've given up 64 points and are now a shorthanded underdog in Tampa and the Fields/Aaron Glenn era is off to a nightmare start."
It's somewhat surprising how fast perception around the NFL changes. After Week 1, there were plenty of people calling Fields a potential quarterback of the future for New York. Then, one bad week, now the quarterback room is a weakness. Fields is just 26 years old, was facing a Super Bowl contender, and the Jets as a franchise are still adjusting to the plethora of the changes from the offseason. There are going to be high moments and some ugly ones. Fields and the Jets objectively played a bad game Week 2, but the quarterback room isn't the Jets' biggest weakness right now.
