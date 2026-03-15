How Jets Are Still Looking to Bolster Offense

The New York Jets' wide receiver room has some talent, but it needs more.

In 2025, Garrett Wilson led the Jets in receiving yards with just 395 yards in seven games. New York needs more firepower to pair with him. Adonai Mitchell came to town in the Sauce Gardner trade and had 301 yards in eight games with the franchise. A full season of Wilson and Mitchell will go a long way with Geno Smith under center, but New York does need more.

ESPN's Rich Cimini joined "The Saturday Huddle" with Gary Myers and noted that the Jets are going to add at least one or two receivers, including potentially even one with the No. 16 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

"I don't think that Adonai Mitchell is going to be the No. 2," Cimini said. "That was a good pickup to get him in the Sauce Gardner trade [but] they’re gonna add someone. I mean they’re gonna add two people. I mean they’re a little thin at receiver. I do believe they will sign a veteran. I don’t think they’re going to spend money on that position. It would run counter to what Darren Mougey has really been doing the last couple of days. ...

The Jets are looking to add

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"They will get a veteran to come in and then I’m pretty sure they’re going to use one of those first four draft picks, they have four out of the top-44. One of them will be on a wide receiver. It may even be the 16th pick."

Cimini doubled down in a column on Sunday about the receiver position.

"No. 6. Still shopping: The Jets hit most of their obvious needs in the first wave of free agency, but they're still looking for a wide receiver (low cost) and a veteran backup quarterback," Cimini wrote. "For now, their top three receivers are Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and Isaiah Williams. They need a veteran and a rookie."

There are arguably three elite receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft in Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon. If any of the three are available at No. 16, it would be a no-brainer to add. A few veteran options available right now are Keenan Allen, Stefon Diggs, Hollywood Brown, Christian Kirk, Brandin Cooks, Deebo Samuel and JuJu Smith-Schuster, among others.