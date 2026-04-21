Jets Give Adonai Mitchell Real Reason to Worry 2 Days From NFL Draft

Every passing day brings the New York Jets one step closer to a potentially big wide receiver addition in the 2026 NFL Draft.

New York picking twice in the first 16 picks puts the franchise in a great position to land pass-catching help, though the gap between No. 2 and No. 16 is problematic; the former is likely too early for a WR, while the latter seems likely to be after the top trio of receivers is off the board.

That has prompted speculation that the Jets will move up inside the top 10 to ensure they land a premium prospect at the position. Now, that possibility has been confirmed, as SNY's Connor Hughes reports general manager Darren Mougey has looked into upgrading from the 16th selection to improve his offense's weapons.

The Jets are interested in moving up in the first round to select a wide receiver, says @Connor_J_Hughes along with @ChelseaSherrod pic.twitter.com/LIUiIeWddj — Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 21, 2026

This news, just two days before the event, shows how much WR is on the top of the franchise's mind. It also provides valuable insight into where things stand with incumbent wideout Adonai Mitchell.

Jets trade-up rumors before draft could shake up WR pecking order

Mitchell entered 2026 as the team's current WR2 following the Sauce Gardner trade that landed the ex-Indianapolis Colt in the Big Apple. Though some had doubts about the former second-round pick being a key part of the return for Gardner, New York quickly saw his potential, as Mitchell diced up the Falcons in Week 13 for eight receptions, 102 yards and a touchdown.

He showcased his big-time playmaking with a long of 52 yards in that contest, but it was equally promising to see him thrive as a go-to weapon (12 targets) who could also secure chunks of field at a time to keep the chains moving.

However, NY saw a wide range of outcomes with Mitchell, which made it clear he isn't an established NFL threat yet. After that explosion against Atlanta, the University of Texas product logged 24, 58, 43, 22 and zero yards in the final five games. He was peppered with 33 targets, but his production left a lot to be desired.

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The variance isn't totally Mitchell's fault, considering New York's quarterback situation and overall sad state to close the year. But it's certainly enough to make him earn any kind of leading role or at least ponder a sizable addition at wideout.

The Jets certainly could nab just that with the leading three WR prospects in the 2026 class.

Makai Lemon is a quarterback's best friend, with incredible hands and a savvy football IQ to get himself open all over the field, drawing comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Carnell Tate is a threatening downfield playmaker who combines great size (6-foot-2) with speed to punish opposing secondaries. Then there's Jordyn Tyson, who can line up at every wide receiver spot despite his size (also 6-foot-2) and has the ball skills to be a star at the next level.

If the Jets move up to draft any of these guys, it's because leadership believes in them and envisions a bright career ahead. It'll also be because Mitchell didn't perform well enough to prevent a competition from happening.

Clock is ticking to turn his outlook around

It's good for Mitchell that the front office sought him out last season. That provides a ton more job security compared to someone who's a leftover from a previous regime and has to win over a completely new group of callers.

New York needs to escape mediocrity as soon as possible, which leads to situations like this, where a decent player is surpassed by a new addition who hopefully raises the ceiling.

Mitchell still has plenty of time to show the Jets why he's a piece that will help them get back to a winning record, especially as he enters just his first full season with the franchise. A major benefit of acquiring him was that his rookie contract doesn't expire until after the 2027 campaign, allowing New York to see how his development plays out over several years.

The arrival of a big-time rookie would complicate his role and potential future with Gang Green, making Mitchell one of the Jets with the most on the line when New York's on the clock.