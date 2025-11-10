Garrett Wilson Return Timeline Revealed After Jets Exit
The New York Jets can't really catch a break on offense right now.
New York missed superstar wide receiver Garrett Wilson for the team's previous two games before taking on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Jets were fortunate to get Wilson back for a minute, but he was forced to exit the contest after re-injuring his knee.
After the game on Sunday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn had a brief update about Wilson and noted that he hurt the same knee that forced him to miss the two games. On Monday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that Wilson is dealing with a knee sprain that will take him out of action for three or four weeks.
"Bad news for the Jets offense: WR Garrett Wilson is expected to miss at least 3-4 weeks with a knee sprain, source says. Good news is no surgery, just rehab," Cimini wrote.
Some tough luck for the Jets
That's a brutal update, to say the least. The Jets will face the New England Patriots on Thursday, followed by matchups against the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars over the next five games.
Three weeks from Monday would be Dec. 1st. The first game after Dec. 1st would be the matchup against the Dolphins on Dec. 7th. The Jaguars game is the next one after that on Dec. 14th.
For the Jets, they are going to have to make due. Fortunately, the Jets just acquired two new wide receivers in Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III. There's never a good time to lose Wilson, but now the team will at least have a chance to see what they have in these two over the next few weeks.
The Jets have a two-game winning streak right now before the Patriots game. The Jets won their first game of the season in Week 8 with Wilson sidelined. He missed most of the action on Sunday, but New York was able to come out on top still. The Jets surely can still make some noise over the next few weeks with arguably a light schedule, but it won't be easy.
