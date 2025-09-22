How Jets Can Turn Things Around Before Week 4
The New York Jets are close.
It's easy to be negative when a team is 0-3. But, there have been positive takeaways as well. The Jets have lost all three of their games this season, but had a chance in two of the three to come out on top. Week 1 obviously was the shootout with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets lost 34-32 against the Steelers but had a chance late. Week 2 was a wash. The Jets lost starting quarterback Justin Fields and the game overall against the Buffalo Bills. Week 3, the Jets lost 29-27 and after a furious late-game comeback came up just short even without Fields under center.
All in all, this team is close. What helps is the fact that the Jets have Aaron Glenn as their head coach. Even with the losses, Glenn has handled things well and already has given off a different vibe from past coaches, like Robert Saleh.
There's talent here and a big AFC East matchup coming in Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins.
With that being said, how can the Jets improve ahead of Week 4?
Here are three ways:
The Jets can turn things around quickly
Return of Justin Fields
This is fully contingent on Fields' process through the NFL concussion protocol. If he's healthy, there's no reason to not go back to him as the starter. He was signed to be the Jets' starter and with the upside that he brings with his legs and potential he has in the passing game is too much to pass up. The way he played Week 1 could bring this team plenty of wins. The Dolphins' defense isn't good. This would be the perfect get-right game. If Fields is healthy, avoid all unnecessary distractions and go back to Fields.
Build the passing game around Garrett Wilson, Arian Smith, Breece Hall, and Mason Taylor
Garrett Wilson is leading the Jets with 21 catches followed by Breece Hall at eight, and Taylor at six. Arian Smith has just three, but what he brings with his speed should continue to give him more opportunities. The passing game has been talked about a lot in part because of the questions around it. Focus on these four and give them opportunities and watch the passing game pick up.
Sign defensive lineman Christian Wilkins
The Jets have dealt with some injuries already. Wilkins is surprisingly available after signing a massive deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. If he's anywhere near healthy, he could provide a boost to the Jets' defense.
