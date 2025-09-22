Jets Country

Jets' Sauce Gardner Provides Injury Update on Himself

The New York Jets don't need to be worried...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets don't have a win under their belt yet in 2025.

New York fought hard on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is a tough opponent that is now 3-0 on the season. The Jets had a brutal first half but stormed back in the second half. They even scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to get the game close, but ended up losing, 29-27.

The Jets dealt with some injuries throughout the game, including Quincy Williams. Right now, it's unclear if he'll miss any time. Sauce Gardner also had to get evaluated for a head injury throughout the game. But, he was able to return. After the game, Gardner was asked about it and confirmed that he's alright.

The New York Jets didn't have the day they wanted

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner
Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"I'm straight, I'm good," Gardner said. "I mean, I went back into the game so I'm straight. I had to go through the concussion protocol and I went back in because I passed it."

It was known that he was able to return, but the fact that after the game he was still doing well is a positive sign that there will be no impact on Week 4.

Gardner also talked about the loss in general and what the Jets need to do to bounce back.

"We've got to stop coming up short," Gardner said. "We know we have fight in us because we came back. We've got to finish. I don't know everything that happens because I wasn't on the field. I wasn't out there...

"It's the beginning of the season, obviously. It's not what we wanted, not what the fans wanted. It shouldn't be the case but we are staying positive about it. We would love for everybody else to stay positive about it because it's 0-3. We have a lot more games left. Things can change in a snap of a finger, all you need is one."

The fact that Gardner had to be evaluated for a head injury was obviously concerning after Justin Fields just went down with a concussion last week. But, fortunately, he's alright. Now, the Jets have a week to prepare to take on the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins on the road for Monday Night Football.

More NFL: Jets Get Brief Quincy Williams Injury Update

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News