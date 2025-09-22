Jets' Sauce Gardner Provides Injury Update on Himself
The New York Jets don't have a win under their belt yet in 2025.
New York fought hard on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is a tough opponent that is now 3-0 on the season. The Jets had a brutal first half but stormed back in the second half. They even scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to get the game close, but ended up losing, 29-27.
The Jets dealt with some injuries throughout the game, including Quincy Williams. Right now, it's unclear if he'll miss any time. Sauce Gardner also had to get evaluated for a head injury throughout the game. But, he was able to return. After the game, Gardner was asked about it and confirmed that he's alright.
The New York Jets didn't have the day they wanted
"I'm straight, I'm good," Gardner said. "I mean, I went back into the game so I'm straight. I had to go through the concussion protocol and I went back in because I passed it."
It was known that he was able to return, but the fact that after the game he was still doing well is a positive sign that there will be no impact on Week 4.
Gardner also talked about the loss in general and what the Jets need to do to bounce back.
"We've got to stop coming up short," Gardner said. "We know we have fight in us because we came back. We've got to finish. I don't know everything that happens because I wasn't on the field. I wasn't out there...
"It's the beginning of the season, obviously. It's not what we wanted, not what the fans wanted. It shouldn't be the case but we are staying positive about it. We would love for everybody else to stay positive about it because it's 0-3. We have a lot more games left. Things can change in a snap of a finger, all you need is one."
The fact that Gardner had to be evaluated for a head injury was obviously concerning after Justin Fields just went down with a concussion last week. But, fortunately, he's alright. Now, the Jets have a week to prepare to take on the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins on the road for Monday Night Football.