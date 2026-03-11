How Jets Spot in AFC East Shifted After Day 2 of Free Agency

The New York Jets are trending in the right direction.

While the Jets may not be a Super Bowl contender on paper, New York has arguably done everything right so far this offseason. The Jets reloaded the coaching staff with experience and have been aggressive in both the free agent and trade markets while putting a specific focus on defense.

New York has been very active. Safety was a problem and the team responded by reportedly acquiring Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins and signing veteran Dane Belton. On top of these moves, the Jets reportedly are in agreement on deals with Demario Davis, David Onyemata, Kingsley Enagbare, Joseph Ossai and cornerback Nahshon Wright. Plus, of course, the Jets reportedly are bringing Geno Smith back to town to be the team's quarterback in 2026.

The Jets are trending up

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A successful offseason so far, to say the least. Seasoned veterans are coming back to help out a young team. The floor immediately has been raised. Now, again, the Jets aren't Super Bowl contenders on paper and there is more work to do. But the work over the last few days arguably pushes New York past the Dolphins in the AFC East, at least.

Miami moved on from Tua Tagovailoa and brought in Malik Willis, but arguably isn't in a much better position. Miami reportedly agreed to terms on deals to bring in Greg Dulcich and Zane Gonzalez, but a lot of talent is out the door, like Fitzpatrick. In 2025, the Dolphins were a 7-win football team. The franchise traded Jaelan Phillips away during the season, moved on from Tyreek Hill this offseason and also Bradley Chubb. Arguably, the Dolphins are not in a better position than they were in at the end of the 2025 season on paper. The Jets, on the other hand, are. The addition of Smith immediately raises the floor of the quarterback room and the defense as a whole is better already.

The Jets may not be at the level of the New England Patriots or Buffalo Bills quite yet, but New York is trending up and that doesn't even include the team's four picks coming in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft in April.