How Slew Of Jets Injury Updates Impact Week 8
The New York Jets are off to a horrible start to the season. They're 0-7 on the year and it doesn't seem as if they're going to turn the corner anytime soon.
The Jets are coming off two crushing losses to the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers in back-to-back weeks. In these two losses, the Jets' offense has been horrible. Justin Fields has been one of the worst quarterbacks in football for the last two weeks and it's resulted in him being benched at halftime of the Panthers game in Week 7.
Now the Jets turn their attention toward the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. The Bengals are coming off a big upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers while the Jets are coming off these two crushing losses.
The Jets are going to be fighting quite the uphill battle to beat the Bengals, especially considering Thursday's injury report.
Jets injury report is bad news for Week 8 matchup with Bengals
The Jets are battling a lot of injuries right now. On Thursday, Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Mason Taylor, and multiple others didn't participate in practice. Breece Hall and Tyrod Taylor were limited in practice, which makes matters even worse.
Wilson has been expected to miss time since being injured in Week 6. His timetable for a return is still a bit questionable at the moment, but he's not expected to play in Week 8. Without Wilson, the Jets' offense struggles mightily to move the ball. He's the best player on their team.
Gardner could be a huge loss this week as the Jets matchup with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Their secondary has struggled a bit this season and they're matching up with the best wide receiver duo in the league.
Taylor has slowly made his way into the Jets' offense. He's becoming more important to the team with each passing week. Losing him could crush them even further.
Taylor and Hall should be expected to play, but the fact that they're still limited in practice is concerning. The Jets will likely start Taylor if he's healthy this week, but his knee injury has thrown a wrench in things.
