Blockbuster Jets-Raiders Trade Buzz Heating Up After Justin Fields Benching
The New York Jets have struggled on offense for the last two weeks. After six consecutive quarters of horrible football from Justin Fields, head coach Aaron Glenn finally made the decision to bench his starting quarterback.
Now the Jets have a big quarterback decision to make going forward. They need to choose between starting Fields or veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
The season is already seemingly over, but the decision is still quite important to the final 10 games of the season. But the Jets could make other big quarterback decisions in the process.
Jarrett Bailey of Sporting News recently suggested the Jets could look to trade Fields at the deadline this year. Bailey floated the Las Vegas Raiders as one of the potential fits if the Jets entertain this idea.
Justin Fields floated as a potential trade deadline candidate
"Geno Smith just went 10-of-16 for 67 yards against the Chiefs during a game in which the Chiefs had as many first downs as the Chiefs had plays," Bailey wrote. "Kenny Pickett then came in and promptly fumbled the ball away. Fields has been bad, but it would be genuinely difficult to be as bad as any Raiders quarterback has been."
This fit could make some sense for the Raiders. Las Vegas' quarterback room has been among the worst in all of football, likely landing at the bottom of the totem pole. The Raiders would benefit from adding Fields because it seems like he'd be an upgrade for them. If he puts the pieces together, he could be a longer term solution, too.
But this is the kind of idea that only happens in video games and movies. This idea makes no sense given the human element of the game.
Fields and the players on the Jets are people at the end of the day. The front office wouldn't be able to trade Fields because it would destroy the morale in the locker room at the midway point of the season. Nobody on the team would feel valued or safe anymore.
The move would do much more harm than good. It makes no sense at all. The Jets are going to hold onto Fields until the offseason.
