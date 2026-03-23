Insider Believes Jets May Have Struck Gold With $3.5 Million Signing

The New York Jets needed to add to their roster in a big way this offseason and they had plenty of money to dive into free agency.

They added players like Joseph Ossai and Demario Davis to bolster their front seven. They also added star cornerback Nahshon Wright to bolster their secondary. Wright is set to carve out a big role on the Jets defense, which could help their unit as a whole in a big way.

Jets insider Rich Cimini recently shared a lot of praise for the Wright signing, especially considering it only cost them a few million dollars to get the deal done.

Nahshon Wright was a huge addition for the Jets

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during NFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Nahshon Wright is a fascinating story. Traded by the Dallas Cowboys, cut twice by the Vikings, the cornerback landed with the Chicago Bears in 2025 and delivered a Pro Bowl season on a minimum-salary contract," Cimini wrote. "In fact, he became only the fourth player in the last 10 years with five interceptions and at least two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in a season.

"All that after managing one interception and zero forced fumbles and recoveries in his first four seasons combined. Late bloomer or one-year wonder? The free agent market apparently thought it was the latter. The Jets got him for a bargain (one year, $3.5 million) -- a low-risk addition. It certainly addresses a need; Wright had five more interceptions than the entire Jets team last season. For his efforts, he received a league-high $1.4 million in performance pay -- a bonus program designed to reward the lower-paid players."

Wright is a playmaker on defense. He recorded five interceptions, forced two fumbles, and recovered two fumbles last season en route to a Pro Bowl selection. Considering the Jets didn't record a single interception as a defense last season, adding a big splash playmaker like Wright is exactly the move they needed to make.

While there is so buzz that he could have put together a fluke season, the Jets are taking a $3.5 million shot that he can repeat this success in New York. If he can repeat this success, paired with the rest of the Jets additions, New York could see its rebuild get off on the right foot this year. Either way, the Jets may have hit the jackpot with this deal.