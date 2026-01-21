Insider Connects Kyler Murray to Jets' Open QB Job

It's going to be intriguing to see how the New York Jets handle the quarterback position this offseason.

Tyrod Taylor is a pending free agent. Both Justin Fields and Brady Cook are under contract for the 2026 season. Of the two, it wouldn't be a shock to see New York move on from Fields, despite $10 million guaranteed to him, after benching him during the 2025 season. The Jets have the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft and quarterback doesn't seem to be a likely choice at the spot after Dante Moore opted to return to college.

At 3-14, the Jets have a lot of work to do. For the Jets, they need to completely rebuild the quarterback room. That could easily include a rookie later on in the draft, but also should include at least one veteran. Another important detail is that the 2027 NFL Draft is expected to be much better for quarterbacks and the Jets have three first-round picks. If the Jets were to have another season as bad as the 2025 campaign, it would be hard to believe changes wouldn't be made coaching-wise. All of these details paint a tricky picture quarterback-wise.

Who is going to be the Jets' quarterback in 2026?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared an intriguing column with predictions from executives around the league. As for a veteran quarterback option for the Jets, they predicted that Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa, and Kyler Murray all will be available for New York. Unsurprisingly, they pointed out that Murray would be more likely than Tagovailoa.

"Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray are all made available -- for the Jets," Fowler wrote. "This notion isn't exactly bold -- all three quarterbacks appear to not be in the long-term plans of their current franchises. But they are each former Pro Bowlers and several teams have a glaring need at the position each year. 'Do the Jets get one of those three -- that's really the question I have,' an AFC executive said. "They could go young and load up for the 2027 draft of quarterbacks, but the head coach (Aaron Glenn) probably needs to win, so he might need more of a reliable option.'

"Miami and Arizona are saddled with large guarantees on deals with Tagovailoa and Murray, respectively. Murray would make more sense to New York, given Tagovailoa's ties to the AFC East, but not everyone is convinced Arizona owner Michael Bidwill would pay a significant portion of Murray's $37 million in guarantees for him to not play in Arizona."

Of course Murray would make more sense than Tagovailoa. His four-year, $212.4 million deal is an albatross and he's in the AFC East. Murray is 28 years old and has massive upside, but injuries have played a big role in his career so far. He played in just five games in 2025 and eight games in 2023, for example. Murray is under contract for two more seasons and has a club option for 2028. If he actually were to become available, he would be an intriguing option as New York tries to win now. But, what about the long term?

That's a real question. Do the Jets go with a more expensive option who has shown they can win in the NFL, or focus on the short term and take a flyer later in the 2026 draft or next year? As the offseason starts to unfold, this question will give a look into the team's strategy. If we see the Jets pursue someone like Murray, that would be a clear sign that the coaching staff and front office are trying to win now. If they opt for an option like Marcus Mariota or Joe Flacco in free agency, that would be a sign that the team is not solving the long-term question this offseason.

