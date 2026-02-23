Free Agency Outlook: Tyrod Taylor Projected to Sign $5M Deal

Nobody knows for certain what the New York Jets will do at quarterback in 2026, but they seem to be leaning toward signing a veteran quarterback or taking a flier on a young, low-cost quarterback.

One option for New York would be to re-sign veteran Tyrod Taylor, who spent all of 2024 and 2025 with the team, appearing in eight games over the past two seasons. Taylor, 36, didn't stand out in 2025, but if the goal in New York is to position the team for the 2027 NFL Draft, he could be an option.

The 16-year veteran is projected to sign a one-year deal worth $5 million, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper, which could align with what New York is looking for in a free agent quarterback.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Tyrod Taylor is a cheap QB options for the Jets

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) takes the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Taylor started four games for the Jets last season before he was knocked out of a Week 14 game against the (Miami) Dolphins with a groin injury," Popper said. "He can give an offense a chance in a backup role because of his athleticism and scrambling ability. Taylor still has some zip on his passes to the outside. He has 62 career starts."

While the 2011 6th-round pick isn't the exciting option for the Jets, he fits the bill as a logical option.

Before his two seasons with the Jets, Taylor spent two years with the Giants and played in 11 games in 2023. In those 11 games, Taylor posted a 64.4% completion percentage, throwing for 1,341 yards and five touchdowns.

As for other free-agent quarterbacks the Jets could target: Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson, and Marcus Mariota stick out, though that is far from the complete list.

New York has also been linked to Philadelphia Eagles backup Tanner McKee and Houston Texans backup Davis Mills, as NFL Network Draft Guru Daniel Jeremiah noted last week. Those players would likely cost the Jets a mid-round pick and be viewed as one-year bridge options for New York.

While it's still early to tell what the Jets will do at quarterback in 2026, bringing back Tyrod Taylor, even as a backup, wouldn't be a bad option. Time will tell, but as the NFL Scouting Combine and free agency approach, we will soon find out.

More NFL: Daniel Jeremiah Names Two Potential Trade Targets in the Jets QB Search

