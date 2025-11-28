Jerry Jones Makes Shocking Admission On Jets-Micah Parsons Trade Talks

The New York Jets have been one of the more active teams in football all year. They made a slew of moves in an attempt to improve their quarterback room before the season, but it hasn't worked very well.

The biggest moves the Jets have made over the last year have been trades, though.

At the trade deadline, the Jets made a huge move to send Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts for a slew of draft picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. But they also traded Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys for multiple top draft picks.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Since being traded to the Cowboys, Williams has been dominant. He's been much better than he was with the Jets this season and it's starting to prove that Dallas might have been right to give up the draft capital it did to acquire the star.

But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently revealed some shocking details on the addition of Williams. While the Cowboys landed him at the trade deadline, Jones claims they tried to land him in the offseason, too.

Jerry Jones reveals shocking preseason trade details

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 23-6. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On 105.3 The Fan, Jones recently revealed he offered the Jets a trade that would send Micah Parsons to New York in exchange for Williams. Draft picks were also reportedly involved, but it's unclear which picks and who was receiving them.

"I thought that much of Williams. He's showing you what he can do for a defense," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

This is a bombshell update for the Jets faithful. It's rumored that the Jets didn't have the money to extend Parsons so the deal never went through, but some are skeptical of Jones' claims in the first place.

Connor Hughes of SNY recently claimed that this wasn't an offer the Jets received. Hughes reported that the two sides had a brief discussion, but nothing ever came of it.

Either way, the Cowboys were able to land their man in Williams. He's been a huge success in Dallas.

For the Jets, the draft capital is nice, but Parsons would have been much better. Parsons is one of the top defensive players in the league, so if the Jets passed on the deal because of money, it's not a good look.

More NFL: Jets 'Unlikely' To Retain 15-Year Veteran, Super Bowl Champ In Free Agency