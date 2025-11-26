Jets 'Unlikely' To Retain 15-Year Veteran, Super Bowl Champ In Free Agency

The New York Jets took a huge risk in the offseason by cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers and rolling forward with Justin Fields as their starting quarterback.

Fields struggled quite a bit for the Jets during the first half of the season and the team opted to bench him in favor of veteran backup Tyrod Taylor. At this point, it seems like the Jets are going to roll forward with Taylor as their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Fields' time in New York is likely coming to a close, as it seems the Jets will opt out of his deal in the offseason. But Taylor is also a free agent when the season ends.

Brian Costello, a Jets reporter from the New York Post, recently reported that it's unlikely that the Jets retain Taylor in free agency this offseason.

Tyrod Taylor likely heading to a new home in 2026

"Taylor, 36, is now the Jets’ starting quarterback," Costello wrote. "Could they bring him back in 2026? It feels unlikely. If the Jets plan on drafting a quarterback high, maybe they view Taylor as the veteran to compete with the rookie in camp and start until he is ready. But I think they’ll probably shoot for a better bridge quarterback option. Taylor’s durability remains a question, and I’m not sure you want to go into next season with him as your alternative if the rookie is not ready to play."

The Jets are seemingly going to move on from Fields and opt to select a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the Jets expected to select a quarterback in the draft, there's not going to be a need for Taylor.

There could be an exception if Taylor is willing to sign for next to nothing to stay in New York. He's seemingly well liked in the locker room, which makes him a solid backup quarterback option. As of now, it's hard to tell what Taylor will want to do in the offseason, but it seems unlikely that he's back in New York.

