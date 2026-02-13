Jets $15 Million Star Emerging as Free Agent Target for Commanders

The New York Jets need to have a big offseason if they want to find success in the coming years. But first, they need to make sure they don't take any steps backward.

The Jets have multiple key players, including Breece Hall, Quincy Williams, and Alijah Vera-Tucker, heading to free agency this offseason. New York can't afford to lose all of these players without replacing them. Given how much money it has to spend, the Jets should be able to land a new deal with some of their top talent.

PFF's Mason Cameron recently called the Washington Commanders the best landing spot in free agency for Vera-Tucker this offseason, suggesting that would be where he signs.

Alijah Vera-Tucker could bolt from the Jets for a deal with the Commanders

"Injuries have hindered Vera-Tucker, including causing him to miss the entire 2025 campaign (torn triceps)," Cameron wrote. "However, when healthy, there is little doubt about his ability to play at an exceptional level, as we saw during the 2024 season. That year, he earned a career-best 77.7 PFF overall grade, ninth best in the NFL.

"When we last saw Vera-Tucker with the Jets in 2024, he posted elite PFF grades as both a pass protector and a run blocker. He ranked above the 90th percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets (71.6) and in positively graded run-play percentage (17.6%). If Vera-Tucker can remain healthy, that profile should interest numerous teams, including the Washington Commanders. Washington has invested a lot into the offensive line but remained in the bottom half of the NFL in PFF pass-blocking (62.0, 22nd) and run-blocking (55.5, 28th) grades this past season."

When healthy, Vera-Tucker is one of the more intriguing interior offensive linemen in the league. He's incredibly talented, but injuries have stopped him from getting to his full potential.

After missing all of last season, it's hard to anticipate what kind of contract the star offensive lineman could sign. But the Commanders make a lot of sense as a fit. They have the money to spend and they need to do a better job of protecting Jayden Daniels. Adding to the interior would help quite a bit, especially in the run game.

