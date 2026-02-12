Jets Could Keep Alijah Vera-Tucker as Injury Clouds Market

The New York Jets' offensive line is actually in a good place right now overall.

That's a statement that would've surprised some people over the last few years, but New York's offensive line actually was a bright spot throughout the 2025 season, starting with rookie offensive tackle Armand Membou. The offensive line also was healthy for the most part. Membou, Olu Fashanu, Joe Tippmann, Josh Myers and John Simpson were together for all 17 games for New York in 2025.

The line held up and the team only has one hole to address this offseason at guard. Simpson is a pending free agent. So, too, is Alijah Vera-Tucker, who missed the entire 2025 season after tearing his triceps. If Vera-Tucker is healthy, he would be the better option. This is a guy who was viewed as the most underrated player on the roster heading into the 2025 season before getting hurt. Health is the big question, though.

The Jets have a decision to make at guard

Vera-Tucker played in just 12 games total across the 2022 and 2023 seasons and then missed the 2025 campaign. That's a lot of time on the shelf. But he still is just 26 years old and has massive upside. But will he come back in free agency? FOX Sports' Greg Auman predicted that he will.

"No. 42. Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, Jets," Auman wrote. "Tucker, 26, missed all of 2025 with a torn triceps muscle, and his injury history — playing 43 of a possible 85 games in five years — makes it hard to project a market for him. Pro Football Focus had him as the league's No. 11 guard entering 2025, and even coming off the injury, they project him to a four-year deal worth $70 million. That's $17.5 million a year. It's reasonable to think he'll come in short of that, if only because of the injury problems that have ended three of his last four seasons early. Prediction: Re-signs with Jets."

If healthy, the offensive line would be better than it was in 2025 simply with Vera-Tucker in the mix. He's that good. But the health questions remain. If the Jets could bring him in on a one- or two-year, prove-it deal, that would be the ideal situation.

