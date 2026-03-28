Jets 2026 NFL Draft 'Perfect' Haul Would Solve WR, Edge in First Round

There are many teams around the league who would love to be in the position the New York Jets are in for the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft.

We are just 26 days away, as of writing, from the next class of prospects making the jump from the college ranks to the National Football League. Fortunately, the Jets are going to have two shots to add significant talent in the first round with the No. 2 and No. 16 picks. The No. 2 pick is their own after going 3-14 in 2025. The No. 16 pick is one of the two first-round picks the Jets got back in the Sauce Gardner trade with Indianapolis.

As the draft has gotten closer and closer, but much has been said about who the Jets should take at both of these spots. But what about the two picks together? We've talked about the selections for the No. 2 pick and also the ideal No. 16 targets. But what would a perfect first round look like in total for New York? ESPN's Jordan Reid pitched Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey at No. 2 and former USA wide receiver Makai Lemon at No. 16 as a "perfect" first round for New York.

The Jets would be in a much better place if this comes true

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The perfect first round for teams with multiple Day 1 picks," Reid wrote. "Reid's ideal picks for the New York Jets. 2. David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech. 16. Makai Lemon, WR, USC. The Jets should take two players who can be impactful right away. A highly productive player off the edge, Bailey's explosive get-off is something this pass rush lacks. And for help opposite Garrett Wilson, Lemon is a steady option who could move inside to the slot. His sure hands, formational versatility and competitiveness after the catch make him an easy fit in new coordinator Frank Reich's offense."

If this were to happen, the Jets could certainly walk away excited. In this scenario, the Jets would be bringing in the top pure edge rusher in the draft class in Bailey as well as a clear-cut No. 2 receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson. Lemon had 1,156 receiving yards in 2025 and Bailey had 14 1/2 sacks. Those two numbers alone show why this would help the Jets. Right now, the two biggest roster holes for New York are the pass rush and No. 2 receiver.

If the draft were to fall in a way in which New York could solve both without having to trade around, it would be the perfect scenario. You could replace Bailey here with someone like Arvell Reese, but it is a very good idea as currently constructed. It would be a perfect first-round haul and what makes things even better is that the Jets have two picks in the second round as well.